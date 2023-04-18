By Anna Ellis • 18 April 2023 • 10:53

Los Bandidos participate in Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria 2023. Image: Los Bandidos / Facebook.

Five Los Bandidos runners participated in the first race of the season Circuito de Carreras Populares Diputacion de Almeria 2023 in Olula del Rio on Saturday, April 15.



The race was advertised as 10 kilometres, but the actual route, which went through the town and along the Via Verde, was just under 9 kilometres.

Once again the Los Bandidos ladies came away trophies!

Los Bandidos was set up in June 2018 with a small group running the 5-kilometre Mojacar Paseo, and now the group includes road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups.

All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome, whether permanent residents or holidaymakers.

Los Bandidos are keen to integrate and support the local community and is currently collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for the Red Cross Food Bank.

They are very sociable and most sessions are followed by a post-activity coffee, cake or breakfast, depending on the time of day.

Follow the group on Facebook to keep up-to-date with their latest activities (facebook.com/groups/490933409244200).