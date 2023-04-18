Malaga cyclist rides 600kms in 20 hours to raise ‘awareness and respect’ for bikes

By John Ensor • 18 April 2023 • 9:56

Credit: kovop/shutterstock

MALAGA cyclist, Miguel Solís grabbed the attention of the cycling world and completed one of his usual crazy endurance challenges this weekend to raise awareness and safety for road cyclists.

The plan was to ride 600 kilometres (372 miles) in under 24 hours while ascending up to 2,799 metres in altitude at the same time, writes Malaga Hoy Tuesday, April 18.

Road safety for cyclists is something close to the heart of Solís who has suffered several accidents and has battled long and hard to get his message across to drivers.

Saturday, April 15 was International Cyclists’ Day, and Solís set himself a tough challenge. Twenty-four hours on the bike, with scheduled breaks, to complete 600 kilometres.

The cyclist from Malaga designed a circuit of a few kilometres in the Technology Park. A car close by kept him fuelled up with water and food so that he could complete the feat, during which he burned 13,878 calories.

The results were pretty impressive 600.55 kilometres completed in 19 hours, 46 minutes and 27 seconds, at an average of 30.4 kilometres per hour (18.88 mph) to cover an altitude gain of 2,799 metres and with an average power of 172 watts.

Miguel Solís, 46, has been cycling since he was 17, and in that time has completed numerous self-imposed challenges in his battle to get his ‘Awareness and Respect’ message across.

Three years ago, on the way to Torre del Mar, on the motorway exit for Cajiz, he was hit by a car. He bounced off, luckily without touching the crash barrier, and was left unconscious in the ditch. He had a narrow escape, one of his vertebrae missed his spinal cord by just millimetres.

One of his previous challenges was in 2021, called the Everest, an outrageous feat, but is something that is becoming popular among cyclists.

The challenge consists of climbing more than 8,848 metres of elevation, that is, the height of Everest, in a single bike ride.

With the help of several friends, Miguel Solís decided to take on this very demanding challenge. To climb from Fuente Olletas to Fuente de la Reina 10 consecutive times to simulate the ascent to the roof of the world. And… he succeeded.