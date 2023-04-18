By Imran Khan • 18 April 2023 • 22:04

Man BANNED FOR LIFE from Jet2 after he ‘urinated in cabin’ during flight from UK to Spain Image: Benthemouse Shutterstock.com

The Jet2 flight had to make an emergency landing in Faro, Portugal after the man displayed a “ catalogue of disgraceful behaviour” during a flight from Glasgow to Tenerife.

Jet2 has banned a passenger for life after he urinated inside the cabin and intimidated children, while onboard a flight from Glasgow to Tenerife.

The passenger faces the ban after he was accused of “displaying a catalogue of disgraceful behaviour”, as per Liverpool Echo on Tuesday, April 18,

This also included “aggression towards staff and customers and the illicit consumption of alcohol on board”.

A statement by Jet2 said that due to the actions of the passenger, the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Faro, Portugal, where the man was deboarded by local police officials.

The airline is now threatening to sue him for the cost of the diversion.

A statement by fellow passenger, who discussed his behavior onboard said, “I’m surprised he was allowed on the plane. He continued drinking on board and kept going to the toilet.”

He added, “About two and half hours into the flight, he started shouting and being disruptive on the plane. It was a nightmare”.

“My daughter was quite upset and there were a lot of younger children on the plane who were really scared”, he concluded.

After landing in Portugal, all passengers had to deboard and the plane was deep cleaned, which delayed the flight by two hours.

Other passengers who were waiting to travel back to Glasgow from Tenerife were forced to spend a night, as the plane arrived late.

Phil Ward, Jet2 managing director said that his “behaviour was absolutely disgraceful, and we would like to apologise to all of our customers on board and colleagues who have been impacted or affected. As a family friendly airline, we take a zero-tolerance approach to such behaviour and we would like to thank the Portuguese authorities for their assistance in offloading [the passenger].”

He continued “As we have done before, we will now vigorously pursue [him] for all the costs that we incurred as a result of this diversion, as well as banning him for life. We have a very busy summer coming ahead and the safety and well-being of everyone on board our flights is paramount”.

“This event should act as a stark warning to anyone who thinks that it might be acceptable to behave in an unacceptable manner onboard one of our flights”, he added.