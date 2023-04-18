Marbella, Malaga: Alleged offender arrested in raid on gym

By David Laycork • 18 April 2023 • 17:25

Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

Spectacular arrest in a gym in Marbella, Malaga as several police officers burst onto the premises to arrest an alleged offender.

As reported by the National Police on Tuesday, April 18, a man was arrested in a gym in the Malaga city of Marbella. The accused had been denounced by his ex-partner on several occasions and is known to have a very aggressive character.

A search and arrest warrant had been put out for this person, accused of several international crimes. The alleged offender was believed to have a number of questions to answer to law enforcement officers.

The Prevention and Reaction Unit of the National Police (UPR) made the arrest in the gym in Marbella, Malaga. Up to seven police officers were involved in the arrest, much to the disbelief of others present at the gym. He was mid-exercise when officers pounced on him to the cry of: “get down on the floor”.

When he left the gym as a detainee, the man pleaded his innocence saying: “I didn’t do anything. Leave my car parked here. I’m an inpatient at the hospital”. The man was seen to be put into a patrol car and taken into custody for further questioning.