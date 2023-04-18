By John Ensor • 18 April 2023 • 14:24
Motorcycle crash in Portugal leaves British woman dead and another seriously injured
The incident happened on Monday, April 17 at around 9.08 pm on the National Road (EN) 109 in Quintã, in the municipality of Vagos, about 90km south of Porto, writes The Daily Mail today, Tuesday, April 18.
Emergency services attended the scene where they ascertained that an Italian man and an unnamed British woman were involved in a serious collision when the motorcycle, they were riding hit another vehicle near in a town on the coast in Portugal.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.