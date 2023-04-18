By John Ensor • 18 April 2023 • 14:24

Motorcycle crash in Portugal leaves British woman dead and another seriously injured

Reports are just emerging that a British woman has been killed and an Italian man has been seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Portugal.

The incident happened on Monday, April 17 at around 9.08 pm on the National Road (EN) 109 in Quintã, in the municipality of Vagos, about 90km south of Porto, writes The Daily Mail today, Tuesday, April 18.

Emergency services attended the scene where they ascertained that an Italian man and an unnamed British woman were involved in a serious collision when the motorcycle, they were riding hit another vehicle near in a town on the coast in Portugal.

This story will be updated when more information is available.