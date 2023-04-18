BREAKING: EU Ambassador to Sudan attacked at his residence in Khartoum Close
Trending:

Motorcycle crash in Portugal leaves British woman dead and another seriously injured

By John Ensor • 18 April 2023 • 14:24

Motorcycle crash in Portugal leaves British woman dead and another seriously injured

Reports are just emerging that a British woman has been killed and an Italian man has been seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Portugal.

 The incident happened on Monday, April 17 at around 9.08 pm on the National Road (EN) 109 in Quintã, in the municipality of Vagos, about 90km south of Porto, writes The Daily Mail today, Tuesday, April 18.

 Emergency services attended the scene where they ascertained that an Italian man and an unnamed British woman were involved in a serious collision when the motorcycle, they were riding hit another vehicle near in a town on the coast in Portugal.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

John Ensor

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading