By Julia Cameron • 18 April 2023 • 10:12

Neighbours actress dies suddenly in Australia. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

A neighbours actress has died suddenly at the age of 58 say reports from Australia.

Maxine Kliibingaitis who played Terry Inglis in Neighbours and the role of Bobbie Mitchell in Prisoner passed away yesterday in Australia.

A statement appeared on the fan page of the TV show Prisoner read:

“Maxine Kilbingaitis 1964-2023. We regrettably announce that actress Maxine Kilbingaitis has passed away today.”

“Maxine played the much-loved character of Bobie Mitchell in Prisoner, Terri Inglis in Neighbours, and many other roles on Australian TV. Maxine was only 58. We send our sincere condolences to her son, Zane, and Maxine’s family. RIP Maxine.”

The person posting the news added that “Just to clarify for those inboxing me, the sad news is not a hoax. A very close friend of Maxine’s called me late today. They asked me to post the sad news so that Maxine’s fans would know. Maxine had many fans.”

Maxine played plumber Terry Inglis in Neighbours in 1985. She married bad boy Paul Robinson in the show played by Stefan Dennis.

Her character was written out of the show by Terry taking her own life, which was the first time Neighbours had approached this subject.

In Prisoner, she played a teenage punk called Bobbie. Her character was kidnapped before she attempted to escape from prison.

She married TV director Andrew Friedman in 1987 and they had a son, Zane.