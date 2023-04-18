By Anna Ellis • 18 April 2023 • 14:36
Nijar gets ready to host the First Edition of its Gastronomic Route. Image: Paul_Brighton / Shutterstock.com.
There is no doubt that gastronomy is a dynamic element of the tourist sector and this is one of the economic pillars of the municipality of Nijar, which is why it has joined in the celebration of an event that enjoys great success wherever it takes place.
A total of ten establishments will take part in this first edition which will take place between April 14 and 29, a total of fifteen days in which to sample all the specialities of the area: toasts, tapas and desserts.
The organisers have planned prizes for both participants and customers.
Customers will be able to participate in a draw to be held on April 30, consisting of six €50 vouchers and a gastronomic trip with two nights in a hotel, valued at around €350.
The establishments taking part in this first edition are Fraguero, Arizona, La Tinaja, Pause, Cafeteria Noelia, La Tasca, Studiarte, Club de la 3 Edad, La Vieja Moda and Asador RqueR.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
