On-the-run drug dealer rams police car in Palma, Mallorca

By John Ensor • 18 April 2023 • 12:13

Credit: Juan-Carlos-L.-Ruiz/Shutterstock.com

A manhunt is underway after a wanted criminal who rammed into an undercover police car before speeding away in Palma, Mallorca.

The unnamed fugitive fled the scene in Palma, Mallorca, in a Mazda Xedos V6 fitted with false plates, according to Periodico de Ibiza y Formentera, on Sunday, April 16.

A middle-aged Moroccan man is on the police’s wanted list after he was involved in a serious incident, he rammed a police car with two officers inside it and then fled the scene.

The driver of a Mazda Xedos V6 skipped a GAP police checkpoint in the Can Valero area of Palma. The police officers soon realised that the registration plates he had used belonged to a different car, in fact, the plates belonged to a car that had been deregistered some time ago.

An intensive search was started, with the National Police also alerted. The police are led to believe that the man is of Moroccan origin and involved with drug trafficking.

A few days ago, the vehicle was located parked up in Calle Teresa María Ponce de León, in the Palma Conservatory area. An undercover National Police car parked behind the vehicle and blocked its path. The driver then attacked the agents by repeatedly ramming the police car until he created a gap and managed to escape by speeding off down the road.

Video footage recorded by residents shows the scene of the suspect’s escape. The images show him hitting the police vehicle and another one that was parked at the scene.

The officers came to draw their firearms but finally decided not to shoot the driver, who managed to flee the scene. Police sources consulted by this newspaper (from both local and national forces) have confirmed that it is suspected that we are dealing with a major drug trafficker.