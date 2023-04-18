By Julia Cameron • 18 April 2023 • 12:41

Pet Owner doesn’t eat so she can feed her cats . Credit: IlonaBurschl/Pixabay.com

A woman from Cardiff has said she would rather go without food than see her cats starve.

Miari Workman, 50 said she feeds her cats instead of herself as she struggles with the cost-of-living crisis.

Miari has two children and five cats, and they are the most important things in her life, she says.

“Although sometimes I really struggle with money, I would rather starve than give my cats away.”

She went on to say she had been helped tremendously by a pet food bank at times when she had to skip meals to ensure her family and the cats were fed.

According to the latest statistics by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the price of pet care including pet food has risen by 12.6 per cent in the last year.

Miari went on to say “I got these animals because I wanted them, it’s not their fault that I can’t afford stuff. Why should they suffer?”

She went on to say that over Christmas and the festive period she found she needed help. “My money was running out and I had to get presents for everybody and food. I was concerned my cats would need food over Christmas as well.”

Luckily a friend told her about the animal welfare charity, Blue Cross. They run a local food bank in Cardiff, and she was able to get food for her cats. She is still using the service today.

The charity’s centre manager, Georgie Riley, 34, said she and her staff had noticed more people were using the pet food bank, but that many families were looking to rehome their pets for financial reasons.