Putin makes surprise visit to troops on Ukrainian frontlines in Kherson and Lugansk regions

By Chris King • 18 April 2023 • 18:50

Image of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Credit: Telegram Kremlin News

Troops on the Ukrainian frontlines in the Kherson and Lugansk regions were paid a surprise visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Lugansk today, Tuesday, April 18. He reportedly made the trip in an attempt to encourage his troops and send the message to the Ukrainians that these occupied territories are already considered as Russian as Moscow or St Petersburg.

The president travelled to the headquarters of two units currently engaged in intense battles in these territories, both annexed last September. Putin is said to have asked his men about the situation on the southern and eastern fronts.

In a brief statement on its Telegram channel, the Kremlin said: “The Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation visited the headquarters of the Dnieper group in the direction of Kherson”. This was the first time he had set foot on Ukrainian territory in almost 14 months. His last trip was on March 19, when he visited Mariupol and Crimea by surprise.

According to the Kremlin, Putin heard reports from Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, the new commander of the Airborne Forces, Colonel General Oleg Makarevich, the commander of this group of forces, and other military heads. “I don’t want to distract them from duties directly related to command and control, so we are working here in a professional, brief but concrete manner”, Putin said. “It is important for me to listen to their opinions on how the situation is developing and to exchange information,” he added.

The president asked the military commanders to inform him: “about the situation in the Kherson region and then also in Zaphorizhia”.

At the end of last October, Russian troops withdrew from the city of Kherson, the capital of the region. That decision produced criticism in the country and the military officer in command ended up being dismissed from his post.

Putin acknowledged this Tuesday that Commander Teplinski: “was on the front line for quite some time and made a very detailed report”, on the progress of the military campaign. This came in response to a recent report from British military intelligence that indicated this soldier had been replaced in January but was now reinstated.

After leaving Kherson, the Russian president headed to the east of the country, where the heaviest fighting is currently taking place. Putin visited the headquarters of the ‘Vostok’ unit of the National Guard in the Lugansk region, as reported by tass.ru.

At the headquarters, he listened to reports from Colonel General Alexandr Lapin and other senior commanders about the situation on this front. The Lugansk region is almost 100 per cent controlled by Russia, unlike neighbouring Donetsk. There, Moscow’s forces have taken almost half of the territory and the offensive is currently in the towns of Bakhmut, Avdivka, and Mariinka.