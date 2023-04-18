SNP treasurer is the latest arrest by Scottish Police

By John Ensor • 18 April 2023 • 13:40

SNP/Shutterstock Images

As part of Police Scotland’s ongoing investigation into the Scottish Nationalist Party’s missing £600,000, authorities have now arrested the party treasurer.

It was announced this morning Tuesday, April 18 that the SNP treasurer and serving MSP, Colin Beattie, 71, had been detained by detectives delving into the Scottish party’s finances, according to The Daily Mail.

In 2011, Mr Beattie became the MSP for Midlothian North and Musselburgh, a position he currently holds.

In a statement, a spokesperson on behalf of Scottish police said, ‘A 71-year-old man has today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

The statement added, ‘The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.’

Two weeks ago, Peter Murrell, the former party chief executive, and husband of the former first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested but later released without charge.

Police searched the former leader’s home and garden in Glasgow, as well as the party’s Edinburgh headquarters.

The police are investigating where donations of more than £600,000 went to. The money was received from party faithful, between 2017 and 2020 to fund a new independence campaign.

Suspicions were raised over what happened to the money, after the then-prime minister, Boris Johnson blocked the new vote.

At the close of 2019, accounts showed the SNP had less than £100,000 in the bank and assets of £272,000.

Following complaints, in July 2021 an investigation was launched. Claims that the money was diverted elsewhere are currently being looked into by detectives.

In May 2021 MP Douglas Chapman resigned from his role as the party’s treasurer, saying he had not been given enough information to do his job.

Electoral Commission documents showed that on June 20, 2021, Mr Murrell gave £107,620 to the SNP to ‘assist with cashflow’

Both Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon were quizzed over an interest-free loan he made to the party.