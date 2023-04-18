The radar device that issues the most fines to motorists in Andalucia is located in Malaga

By Chris King • 18 April 2023 • 20:49

Image of radar camera on motorway in Spain. Credit: Marques/ Shutterstock.com

Malaga has the radar device that results in the highest number of motorists being issued fines in Andalucia.

According to the analysis shown in the II Observatorio de Radares en España, prepared by Coyote, Malaga has the fixed radar that issues the most fines in all of Andalucia. Coyote is a leading provider of driving assistance systems in Spain.

This information is based on its own data obtained during the year 2022 and also incorporates all the information on the different types of official radars and sources of information that are the responsibility of local councils.

The available information was analysed by time slots, by day of the week, and the type of day (working day or public holiday). This was carried out so that the Councils of each municipality could draw decisive conclusions about the circulation of vehicles in the area under study.

The device located at Km 246 of the A-7 road near El Palo was discovered to be the one that registered the most complaints in 2022, totalling 47,246, as reported by malagahoy.es.

In the whole of Spain, the one that takes the cake in terms of vehicles caught exceeding the maximum speed limit is in Tarragona. This one logged 67,582 speeding drivers last year.

At the opposite end of the scale, the radar that issued the lowest number of fines in Andalusia is the one located at Km 3 of the A-497 highway in Huelva. It issued a total of 12,415 registered infractions.

Andalucia is currently the autonomous community with the second-highest number of radar devices in Spain. There is a total of 362 control points, divided between 243 fixed, 30 traffic lights, 18 average speed, and 71 belt and mobile radars.

The top 10 autonomous communities with the most speed cameras in Spain are Catalonia (714), Andalucia (362), Castile and Leon (324), the Basque Country (225), Madrid (224), Valencia (180), Galicia (171), Castile-La Mancha (135), Aragon (106), and Asturias (84).

The II Observatorio de Radares en España also revealed that in Spain there has been a 7 per cent increase in the number of speed cameras since January 2022.

Currently, the traffic networks have 2,010 fixed radars, 400 traffic light radars, 167 average speed radars and 243 belt and mobile radars. These figures are expected to increase in 2023, mainly due to the estimate issued by the DGT, which envisages the installation of 70 new mobile radars this year.