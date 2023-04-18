The relationship between Cryptocurrency and Celebrity: Separating hype from reality with Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin

By Guest Writer • 18 April 2023 • 11:30

Are you aware that Elon Musk has tweeted about Dogecoin once again? The world of cryptocurrency has witnessed its fair share of rallies and surges, often triggered by celebrities. However, is the hype surrounding these endorsements justified? In this article, we’ll examine instances when famous figures promoted their preferred coins. Stay tuned until the conclusion to learn about the upcoming launch of Big Eyes Coin, a promising memecoin that offers its community a final opportunity to win significant rewards!

Exploring the relationship between Celebrities and Bitcoin: A look at famous endorsements

Since its inception in 2009, the first-ever cryptocurrency has undergone significant evolution. Only those long-term supporters of BTC held onto it with optimism, including several mainstream celebrities.

During a 2018 podcast interview, controversial star Kanye West proclaimed Bitcoin as the future of currency and predicted that the cryptocurrency market would ultimately surpass Apple’s market capitalisation. While he hasn’t invested significantly in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, his endorsement of the technology has raised awareness about the potential of blockchain-based currencies.

Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg has also expressed his support for Bitcoin. In 2013, the renowned star tweeted that he was “getting into the Bitcoin game” and would accept payments in cryptocurrency for his next album. Though it remains unclear whether Snoop Dogg received any significant Bitcoin payments, his endorsement of the technology helped introduce the cryptocurrency to his fanbase.

Other celebrities who have shown support for Bitcoin include Paris Hilton, the heiress-turned-author, actor Ashton Kutcher, and legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Elon Musk’s continued obsession with Dogecoin: A look at the Tesla CEO’s Involvement with the Cryptocurrency

The creators of Dogecoin (DOGE) have openly acknowledged that they designed the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as a joke, even intentionally misspelling its name to enhance its absurdity. However, the launch of the very first meme coin sparked the creation of an incredibly significant meme coin market, which it currently leads, thanks to its devoted, enthusiastic, and empathetic community of meme enthusiasts.

Notably, this community has demonstrated compassion in the past. For instance, in 2014, when the Jamaican bobsleigh team qualified for the Winter Olympics in Russia but could not afford the trip, the Dogecoin community united and raised about $30,000 to support them.

Nonetheless, it was the efforts of Tesla and Twitter magnate Elon Musk that catapulted Dogecoin to its present level of prominence. Musk has been a vocal supporter of Dogecoin, frequently mentioning it in his tweets and even dubbing himself the “Dogefather” during a comedic sketch on Saturday Night Live.

In May 2021, Musk’s endorsement helped Dogecoin surge to a market capitalisation of $88 billion, making it a significant cultural phenomenon. However, this surge was short-lived, and presently, Dogecoin’s market capitalisation is merely one-tenth of its all-time high from over a year ago.

Along with businessman Mark Cuban and rockstar and Kiss frontman Gene Simmons, other famous figures have also expressed their support for Doge.

Big Eyes Coin: An upcoming Memecoin to keep an eye on for potential rewards

Despite not yet being launched, the newly minted Big Eyes Coin has already captured the attention and gained traction due to its super cute features. However, their charm goes beyond their endearing big eyes. They also prioritise environmental concerns, with 5% of their total supply allocated to a charity wallet that supports ocean sanctuaries.

Moreover, their transactions are exempt from buying and selling taxes, eliminating any additional payments or hidden charges. Additionally, the initial supply available during the launch will be locked in a liquidity pool for two years, which will result in a price hike when demand increases.

It’s no surprise that the presale for Big Eyes Coin has already amassed an impressive $33.8 million. As the launch date approaches, the team has announced the end date of their presale, set for June 3rd. However, before that, the community has one last opportunity to score big.

For a limited time, users can win up to a 300% bonus on the purchase of BIG or Lootboxes by using the code END300.

The Takeaway

Celebrities have openly expressed their support for the cryptocurrency industry and even their preferred coins. However, it is crucial to recognise that just because a celebrity endorses a cryptocurrency, it doesn’t necessarily imply that it’s a wise investment for the average person.

Therefore, investment decisions should always be based on research and past performance records. Despite an impressive presale run and promising reward programs, it’s essential to exercise caution when considering investing in Big Eyes Coin.

Although, with its impressive features and potential market performance, Big Eyes Coin looks like it has the potential for success.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/big-eyes-lootbox-cards

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido