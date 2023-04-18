TMS Network (TMSN) crushes the odds with unstoppable 900% gains: Conflux (CFX) and Fantom (FTM) struggle amid fiat bloodshed

By Guest Writer • 18 April 2023 • 9:17

In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, it’s not uncommon to see a rise in one coin while others struggle to stay afloat. Recently, TMS Network (TMSN) caught the attention of investors with its impressive 900% gains, while Conflux (CFX) and Fantom (FTM) face a downturn due to the ongoing fiat bloodshed.

Let’s take a closer look at TMS Network’s (TMSN) meteoric rise and what it means for Conflux (CFX), Fantom (FTM) and the world of cryptocurrency.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) empowers traders with a variety of trading bots and strategy builders, enabling them to automate their trading strategies and streamline their portfolio management efforts. Traders have the option to select from a collection of pre-designed trading bots or leverage the strategy builder to design personalised bots that align with their unique trading styles and preferences.

These bots can be easily configured to trade in different markets, assets, and timeframes, and can be effortlessly monitored and managed from the TMS Network (TMSN) trading platform.

Investors have shown overwhelming interest in TMS Network (TMSN) during its first phase of presale, indicating it’s potential as a market player. Having already raised $4 million, TMS Network (TMSN)’s revenue has increased by 2240%, while the token value has seen a 963% increase so far.

TMS Network (TMSN) understands the value of education and empowers traders with a comprehensive suite of resources to enhance their knowledge and skills. With access to video tutorials, webinars, and guides, traders can effectively mitigate the steep learning curve and costly errors that often impede progress, empowering them to trade with confidence and make informed decisions.

Conflux (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) is a decentralised blockchain platform that aims to provide a high-performance, secure, and scalable infrastructure for decentralised applications (dApps) and smart contracts.

Unlike traditional blockchain platforms, Conflux (CFX) employs a Tree-Graph structure that enables parallel processing of transactions and communication between different shards, allowing for higher throughput and lower latency.

Additionally, Conflux (CFX) uses a unique consensus algorithm called Tree-Graph consensus, which combines Proof-of-Work (PoW) with a novel PoW-based deterministic finality gadget, ensuring finality within seconds while maintaining decentralisation and security.

Conflux (CFX) also offers various tools and services for developers to build, deploy and manage dApps and smart contracts, including a user-friendly IDE and an open-source SDK. Conflux’s (CFX) goal is to make blockchain technology more accessible and practical for businesses and individuals alike.

Fantom (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) is a fast, secure, and highly scalable blockchain platform that aims to provide the infrastructure for next-generation decentralised applications (dApps) and financial systems.

Built on a modular architecture, Fantom (FTM) is designed to support a wide range of use cases, from supply chain management and identity verification to DeFi applications and cross-chain interoperability.

One of the key features of Fantom (FTM) is its high-speed consensus mechanism, which enables the processing of up to 300,000 transactions per second with low transaction fees. Fantom (FTM) also incorporates a number of innovative technologies, such as the Lachesis protocol, which enables fast and secure consensus without the need for mining, and the Opera Chain, a customisable smart contract platform that allows developers to create custom dApps with ease.

With its fast transaction speeds, low fees, and advanced functionality, Fantom (FTM) aims to be a leading platform for the next generation of blockchain applications.

Final Thought

Conflux (CFX) and Fantom (FTM) may recover in time, but the clear winner is without doubt TMS Network (TMSN). Currently in the second phase of its presale, there’s no better time to invest in TMS Network (TMSN) than now!

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido