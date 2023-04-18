UPDATE: Missouri teenager shot in the head – man charged

By Julia Cameron • 18 April 2023 • 10:52

UPDATE: Missouri shooting man charged

The Clay County Prosecutor’s office has just announced charges against the suspect who shot Ralph Yarn.

The 16-year-old was shot in the head on Thursday after he knocked on the wrong door while on an errand to collect his siblings.

The man said to be responsible for the shooting is 85-year-old Andrew Lester. He was charged with one count of felony assault in the first degree and one count of armed criminal action confirmed prosecuting attorney Zachary Thompson in a press conference.

Thompson said He (Lester) knowingly caused physical injury to (Yarn) by shooting him. He then went on to explain that the first count is a class A felony which has a sentence of up to life imprisonment. The second count, he said, is an unclassified felony and carries a range of punishment of 3-15 years in prison.

A bond was set at $200,000 after Lester’s arrest. He told police during an interview that he “had just laid down in bed when he heard the doorbell ring.”

He then said he went to the interior door and saw a black man approximately six-foot-tall pulling on the exterior storm door handle. He said he believed someone was attempting to break into the house and so shot twice within seconds of opening the door.

He went on to say that he had never seen the man before and that no words were exchanged during the incident.

Lester also said, “It was the last thing I wanted to do, but I was scared to death due to the male’s size, my own age and the inability to defend myself.”