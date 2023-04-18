By Julia Cameron • 18 April 2023 • 9:33

Wrong doorbell mistake ends in tragic shooting in Missouri, USA. Credit mwewering/Pixabay.com

Ralph Yarn, a black teenager was shot in the head yesterday after ringing the wrong doorbell.

The teenager aged 16, had gone to pick up his siblings, but he got the address wrong. As a result of his mistake, he was shot by a man whose name has not been released.

The boy is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Stacey Graves, Kansas City Police Chief said the Clay County prosecutor’s office will take over the case while his officers gather evidence.

He said: “As soon as the case is complete. It will be presented to the Clay County Prosecutors for their review.”

The shooting has been listed as a “mistaken identity.”

But Kansas City Mayor said the case was getting “the full attention of the Kansas Police Department.”

He added, “This is not something that has been dismissed, marginalised or diminished in any way.”

Meanwhile, Ralph’s family have made an appeal for money to help pay for his hospital treatment. They have asked for $750,000 and have so far raised $500,000.

Halle Berry and Naomi Campbell both shared the story. Halle Berry tweeted: “His name is @Ralph Yarl and I’m sick and tired of this feeling…my heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the doorbell of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings was shot in the head by a man who didn’t want him on his property.”

“This innocent child is now fighting for his life. This could be your child. This should NOT happen. Please do something today! Join me and please contact Prosecutor Zachary Thompson and demand an immediate arrest and bring the appropriate charges.”