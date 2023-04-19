Alec Baldwin to resume filming of ‘Rust’ at Yellowstone Ranch in Montana

By Chris King • 19 April 2023 • 2:24

Image of Bonanza Creek ranch in santa Fe, New Mexico. Credit: Google maps - Bonanza Creek Ranch

Filming of ‘Rust’ is scheduled to resume at Yellowstone Ranch in Montana with Alec Baldwin and director Joel Sousa back on set.

As announced this Tuesday, April 18, filming of the Alec Baldwin film ‘Rust’ will resume this Thursday 20, according to CNN. The news outlet said that the crew will start at its new location of the Yellowstone Ranch in the US state of Montana. As reported by Rust Movie Productions, Baldwin will be on set along with director Joel Sousa.

The filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe originally came to an abrupt end in October 2021 after a tragic incident in which Galina Hutchins lost her life. The cinematographer was accidentally hit by a live bullet from a guy fired by American acting star Baldwin.

He has since faced charges of manslaughter over her death. Sousa was also wounded in the same incident when a fake Colt .45 somehow found itself loaded with a live round.

David Holes, the assistant director of ‘Rust’ recently became the first person from the set to be convicted of the involuntary manslaughter case of Hutchins.

During a court hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico – which he attended remotely – Holes pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour charge of the negligent use of a deadly weapon. When asked how he wished to plea, he answered, “No contest, your honour”.

The director’s assistant – who was also the film’s safety coordinator – was sentenced to six months probation. He had previously made a deal with prosecutors for negligent firearms charges that would see him serve his sentence on probation.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place in May, where Holes is expected to testify. Prosecutors will pursue their cases of involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armourer.