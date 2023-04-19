Alec Baldwin to resume filming of ‘Rust’ at Yellowstone Ranch in Montana

By Chris King • 19 April 2023 • 2:24
Image of Bonanza Creek ranch in santa Fe, New Mexico.
Credit: Google maps - Bonanza Creek Ranch
As announced this Tuesday, April 18, filming of the Alec Baldwin film ‘Rust’ will resume this Thursday 20, according to CNN. The news outlet said that the crew will start at its new location of the Yellowstone Ranch in the US state of Montana. As reported by Rust Movie Productions, Baldwin will be on set along with director Joel Sousa.
The filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe originally came to an abrupt end in October 2021 after a tragic incident in which Galina Hutchins lost her life. The cinematographer was accidentally hit by a live bullet from a guy fired by American acting star Baldwin.
He has since faced charges of manslaughter over her death. Sousa was also wounded in the same incident when a fake Colt .45 somehow found itself loaded with a live round.
David Holes, the assistant director of ‘Rust’ recently became the first person from the set to be convicted of the involuntary manslaughter case of Hutchins.
During a court hearing in Santa Fe, New Mexico – which he attended remotely – Holes pleaded no contest to a misdemeanour charge of the negligent use of a deadly weapon. When asked how he wished to plea, he answered, “No contest, your honour”.
The director’s assistant – who was also the film’s safety coordinator – was sentenced to six months probation. He had previously made a deal with prosecutors for negligent firearms charges that would see him serve his sentence on probation.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place in May, where Holes is expected to testify. Prosecutors will pursue their cases of involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the film’s armourer.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.