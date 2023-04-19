All fired up: Torre del Mar’s inaugural craft fair arrives this weekend

By Betty Henderson • 19 April 2023 • 19:30

Organisers shared their excitement for the craft fair. Photo credit: Tenencia de Alcaldía de Torre del Mar (via Facebook)

TORRE del Mar is preparing to host a fiery event this weekend with its first ever ‘Con fuego’ Biennial, the town’s first-ever craft fair, featuring 13 professionals who will show off their crafty creations made with the aid of flames.

The 13 talented artisans will light up the Centro Cultural Nuestra Señora del Carmen-Antigua Azucarera with their masterpieces from Thursday, April 21. The opening ceremony will be held on Thursday, and then the fair will open its doors to the public from Friday to Sunday, from 10am until 8pm.

Deputy Mayor, Jesús Pérez Atencia, announced the event, sharing his excitement for the unique event. “This is a different kind of event, unlike anything Torre del Mar has seen before. It will break the seasonal monotony and bring creativity to our town all year round.”

Fair organiser and director of D’Art Art School, José Manuel Molina Castro, explained that the fair will display various types of handmade crafts, including ceramics, metal, and glass. Visitors will have the opportunity to observe the traditional creative processes involved, and witness firsthand the magic that goes into making these beautiful creations.

Molina also expressed his gratitude to the participating artisans. “I want to thank all of them for their participation. Many of them are highly experienced professionals and we are sure that the exhibition will showcase their outstanding work.”

With the ‘Con fuego’ Biennial, Torre del Mar hopes to establish itself as a hub for creativity, welcoming visitors all year round. This unique event is set to bring the town to life with the magic of fire and the beauty of traditional craftwork.

Torre del Mar has a rich history of traditional artisanry, and local residents take pride in preserving their cultural heritage by keeping alive the traditional methods of creating handcrafted items. All are invited to visit the fair and the unique products on offer.