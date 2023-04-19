Bakers, Greggs set for court showdown in London

By Julia Cameron • 19 April 2023 • 8:19

Greggs set for court showdown. Credit: Wikipedia Creative Commons

Greggs, the popular food outlet wants to sell late-night snacks from its Leicester Square shop.

Westminster council refused permission for Greggs to stay open from 11 pm to 5 am in July last year.

Police said the location would become a “hotspot for crime and disorder.” Westminster Council said the application was “half-baked.”

Talks are still continuing, but a three-day hearing has now been scheduled and Greggs will appeal Westminster Council’s decision.

The company said they wanted to be able to provide a late-night service for customers working night shifts and staff from emergency services and not to be a hotspot for trouble.

They said they would install CCTV and hire door staff to keep customers safe at the West End location.

But Westminster Council said:

“legitimate concerns have been raised by police and local people that these plans have been half-baked.”

“There are worries that businesses serving 24/7 in the city centre creates challenges and that the bakery could become a hot spot for late-night disturbances and anti-social behaviour.”

The Metropolitan Police in a letter to the council said, “It is our belief that if granted, the application could undermine the licensing objectives in relation to the prevention of crime and disorder.”

The bakery is popular with customers looking for low-cost fast food. Its Leicester Square store was opened in July 2022.