Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko offers assistance to Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)

By Chris King • 19 April 2023 • 2:54

Image of Lukashenko with Pushilin. Credit: Telegram - Denis Pushilin

Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was offered assistance by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

During a meeting held in Minsk on Tuesday, April 18, Aleksandr Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, offered his assistance to Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The Belarusian leader declared that he was ready to offer help with the restoration and normalisation of people’s lives in the war-torn region, as reported by BelTA.

It was quite difficult for local people to live in conditions of ongoing hostilities and shelling stated Lukashenko. “What can Belarus do for Donetsk in this situation, how can we help?”, he enquired of Pushilin.

“I would like, as they say, to hear first-hand about the situation in the Donetsk People’s Republic, if possible. How are things at the front? Because the so-called central section is the most difficult for you there”, the president continued.

“There are very intense battles going on. Both north and south. Yes, and in the direction of Donetsk, shelling. People are hard. And in this situation, what can Belarus do for Donetsk, how can we help?”, he enquired of Pushilin.

“It is necessary to revive industrial enterprises and agriculture. After all, people will live there. It’s one hundred per cent. And people need to be fed. Therefore, we are ready to provide appropriate assistance and support so that people who are not strangers to us there finally stop suffering”, he concluded.



Posting on his Telegram channel, Pushilin commented on his meeting: “I thank President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko for the invitation to pay an official visit to our brotherly country. This is not the first time the Donetsk delegation is visiting the hero city Minsk, we already have a certain history together”.

“For more than six years I have been participating in the negotiation process as a Plenipotentiary Representative. I thanked Alexander Grigoryevich and the Republic of Belarus for providing such a venue. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized Belarus’ readiness to help residents of the region and help restore the Republic”.

“We have discussed mutually beneficial cooperation of our region and the Republic of Belarus in various aspects, including in agriculture, given the high competence of Belarus, and in industry and construction, given the large-scale reconstruction of the DPR. I express my deep gratitude for the constructive conversation and traditional Belarusian hospitality!”.

During an interview with the Belarus 1 TV channel on March 12, Pushilin announced that the authorities of the republic were considering options for attracting investments to the territory of the region, including from Belarus. “We are looking at what other options for investment, for business, for it to come here, can be offered from our side”.

It is worth noting that Belarus did not recognise the new borders of Russia, nor the annexation of Crimea. In July last year, Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk was actually cooperating with the DPR and LPR, and there was no need for separate recognition, according to kommersant.ru.