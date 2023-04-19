Birmingham gang ram car off the road before stabbing man to death

By John Ensor • 19 April 2023 • 14:03

A 50-year-old man was killed when a gang rammed his car off the road after which he was attacked and stabbed to death.

On Tuesday, April 18 last night, a man was travelling in a car in, Birmingham, West Midlands when it was forced off the road by another vehicle. The man was then subject to a fatal attack, writes The Daily Mail.

Police officers were contacted around 8.15 pm last night, after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed on Chester Road, Kinghurst, Birmingham.

This morning, at the scene of the incident, a damaged black Ford Fiesta was still visible where it had crashed into railings next to a pedestrian crossing.

The area remained sealed off by police, where three other vehicles: a red Ford Focus, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a Jeep had been abandoned.

According to police investigators, the victim had been travelling in a car which was brought to a stop by another vehicle, whereupon the man was attacked by an unknown number of people who then ran away from the scene of the incident.

A murder investigation has now been launched by authorities to find out ‘exactly what happened and why’ and to apprehend the people involved.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service commented, ‘We were called at 8.13 pm to an incident on Chester Road in Kingshurst, Birmingham.

‘Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and The Air Ambulance Service Critical Care Car attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man. ‘He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

‘They administered advanced life support to him but unfortunately, it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.’

Investigating officer, Dave Sanders said, ‘We’re supporting the man’s family during this deeply distressing time.

‘I’d like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage to please get in touch. It could be vital to our investigation.’

No arrests have been made at this time, and police have appealed for witnesses to assist their investigations.