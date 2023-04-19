Bitcoin and Ethereum Rise, Dogetti emerges: A look at the potential of New Cryptocurrencies in a Bull Market

By Guest Writer • 19 April 2023 • 12:00

The cryptocurrency industry is showing indications of a potential bull market looming on the horizon. Despite the market’s volatility, it has shown resilience to recover, which is happening once again. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the frontrunners in the industry, are witnessing significant price surges, pointing towards the development of a new bull market. The question arises, what impact will this have, especially on newer coins like Dogetti (DETI)?

Bitcoin and Ethereum Show Bullish Trends, inspiring optimism in the Crypto Market

After a turbulent start to the year, Bitcoin has finally broken through the resistant $30,000 barrier, and its price surged by 6.5% on April 10th, marking the end of a period of low volatility. This development has led many to believe that the market is finally shifting towards a bull market and that cryptocurrencies will begin trading positively again.

As Bitcoin’s price has increased by more than 8% over the past seven days, the question on everyone’s mind is where it goes from here. Will it be able to maintain its new trading price and stay at around the $30,000 mark in the face of future bearish slumps? The next challenge for Bitcoin will be to see whether it can surpass the $34-36,000 range and increase the value of its price.

Ethereum experiences significant growth ahead of the Shanghai upgrade

Another indication of an emerging bull market is if Ethereum’s price value is on the rise. As the second-largest cryptocurrency in the market, Ethereum is highly valued by investors. Currently trading at around $1,981, Ethereum looks poised to surpass $2,000. Most of its gains have come ahead of its Shanghai upgrade, which took place on April 12. The software upgrade allows for 18 million staked Ethereum tokens, worth approximately $34 billion, to be unlocked. There is concern that this could negatively impact Ethereum’s price by creating selling pressure.

The Promising Prospects of Dogetti in a Bull Market

As the crypto market experiences a new bull market, new coins such as Dogetti (DETI) are entering a market with soaring crypto values. The young meme-based crypto, Dogetti, has generated millions of dollars in its successful presale and is set to go live in June. The coin has garnered a strong following by fostering a sense of community and loyalty among its members through its use of humour and mafia tropes.

Dogetti employs a 6% transaction tax, with 2% distributed to token holders, 2% donated to a charity selected by members, and the remaining 2% used for liquidity and token burning. Additionally, Dogetti involves its members in the decision-making process, further reinforcing its community-driven approach.

The potential for Dogetti (DETI) to make a big splash in the market is high, particularly if it launches during the bull market. With a strong community and unique features, the coin is well-positioned to attract investors looking for new coins to invest in. As such, Dogetti and its members are optimistic about the possibilities that lie ahead for the new crypto.

