By Chris King • 19 April 2023 • 0:52

One dead and multiple injured after New York City multi-level car park collapses

At least three floors of a multi-level car park collapsed in New York City plunging cars to the ground, killing one person and injuring many more.

Emergency services in New York City are dealing with the aftermath of a horrendous incident this evening, Tuesday, April 18. At least one person is reported to have died and there are said to be multiple people injured after a multi-level car parking facility collapsed, as reported by nbcnewyork.com.

FDNY members are operating at the scene of a parking garage collapse. 1 person is confirmed dead and 5 others were transported. Additional searches are underway. pic.twitter.com/wiXQxUrfLy — FDNY (@FDNY) April 18, 2023

The terrible event occurred at around 4:15pm in the Financial District, specifically at 57 Ann Street in lower Manhattan. Cars plunged to the ground after at least three floors of the building gave way.

FDNY officials provide an update on a parking garage collapse in Lower Manhattan https://t.co/nTinhAuMZy — FDNY (@FDNY) April 18, 2023

James Esposito, the New York City Fire Department Chief of Operations confirmed that one person had died. “As far as we can tell, so far there were six patients, six workers in the building at the time of the collapse”, he clarified.

The chief also explained that four people who had been transferred to a hospital were said to be stable, while one person refused to receive medical attention at the scene. It was still unknown whether people could be buried beneath the rubble added Esposito.

Due to the present condition of the remaining structure, the rescue operation is ‘extremely dangerous’ pointed out the chief. NYPD has brought in ‘Digidog’, its robotic dog, to help with the search, along with drones.

New York City residents have been urged to avoid the area when possible and motorists in the vicinity of Ann Street and Nassau Street have been warned to expect traffic delays.

“I just saw the top floor of this garage…just beginning to cave in and cars just following into this pit. I was just in shock. I heard people on the street just screaming and yelling for other people to get out”, Erasmo Guerra told News 4 New York. She actually recorded the moment the building collapsed after hearing an ‘incredible noise’ and rushing to her window