By Julia Cameron • 19 April 2023 • 11:23

Chinese Acrobat falls to her death. Credit: Michelle_Maria/Pixabay.com

The woman was performing a mid-air acrobat act with her husband when she lost her grip and fell say reports.

In video footage recorded at the event, the woman and her husband are seen being pulled high into the air by a crane on an outdoor stage. The man had his arms wrapped around two pieces of fabric hanging from the crane. The couple swung from a trapeze in mid-air, and the woman hung from her husband’s head.

However, unfortunately, she lost her grip and amid screams from the audience she plummeted onto the hard ground below.

The video which was shown on Chinese Social Media, Weibo, shocked many of the viewers with many questioning why the woman wasn’t wearing a safety belt and why wasn’t there any safety net or crash mat on the ground below them.

One Weibo user said “This kind of mid-air acrobatic performance is really dangerous. At least put a safety net underneath so that the (performer) can be protected from falling. No matter how skilled the performers are, there will always be mistakes. How come there are no safety measures?”

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Tongqiao government said that an investigation had taken place by the authorities and the incident was ruled an accident.

The Acrobat’s Association of China said it was “devastated and shocked by the tragedy”

According to a state-run website, it was reported that during the show the host had proudly stated that to make the act more realistic no safety equipment would be used.

The Acrobat leaves her husband and two children.