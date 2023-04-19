Clock ticking for Nicola Sturgeon as arrest now feared ‘IMMINENT’

By John Ensor • 19 April 2023 • 13:05
Credit: Jonathan Mitchell images/Shutterstock
The Times reported today, Wednesday, April 19, ‘Nicola must be next to be interviewed, it’s inevitable,’ from an interview with an SNP official.
While another commented, ‘It’s obvious there’s a list and Nicola’s name is on it.’
Two weeks ago her husband and former chief executive, Peter Murrell was arrested and interviewed by police, and yesterday, party treasurer Mr Beattie was also arrested and questioned, both have been released without charge
Their names together with the former first minister’s appeared on the SNP’s 2021-22 accounts, making many in the party including some senior members fearful that Nicola Sturgeon’s arrest is ‘imminent.’
In a previous statement to the press, Ms Sturgeon announced said she would ‘fully cooperate’ with Police enquiries if needed.
Sturgeon’s replacement, Humza Yousaf commented, ‘I haven’t spoken to Nicola in the last couple of weeks, but I will get to speak to Nicola, I am certain I will.
‘But one thing Nicola and I will not be talking about is the police investigation. That would be wholly inappropriate.’
When asked whether he believes the SNP is operating in a criminal way, he reacted by saying ‘certainly don’t believe it is at all, no,’ and that he was ‘surprised when one of my colleagues has been arrested.’
The deputy leader of the Scottish Tories, Meghan Gallacher, said the new SNP leader should ‘tackle this scandal head-on and prove he is his own man’ and that both Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon should be suspended.
Calum Steele ex-boss of the Scottish Police Federation boss told The Scottish Sun, ‘She could potentially be questioned.’
The Scottish parliament will be attended by Nicola Sturgeon this week, as it is believed her presence would overshadow policy announcements by SNP leader Humza Yousaf.
