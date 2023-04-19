Destined for greatness: How Lanistar has become the next household name in Fintech

By Guest Writer • 19 April 2023 • 18:59

They say the best things in life are worth waiting for. Since it launched, Lanistar has been planning for long-term success. Two years later, Lanistar is stronger than ever and now gearing up for a major launch in the British market.

In light of Lanistar’s relentless effort, its success in the Latin American market is an evident reflection of its imminent accomplishment on a larger scale. The significant strides they have taken towards refining their product are bound to result in an impressive outcome, which will undoubtedly be a game-changer in the industry.

Growing Success

Lanistar launched in Brazil in late 2022 and has already attracted more than 41,000 active accounts, a number which is growing every day. The future fintech giant already offers numerous payment solutions, with many more in development and scheduled for a 2023 deployment. In Brazil, to cater to regional preferences, these features include PIX, Boleto and Google Pay.

Brazil is a hotbed for fintech innovation with over 700 start-ups, making it the largest market in Latin America and the fifth largest globally. Lanistar has swiftly established itself in the Brazilian financial market by providing high-quality features with a slick user experience that has served to bolster its increasing popularity.

Lanistar is constantly evolving and developing. In Brazil, Google Pay was recently added to its app, with Apple Pay planned for a release in May. Unlike some payment providers, Lanistar aims to be as flexible as possible to cater to individual preferences.

Another big development for Lanistar will be the integration of its crypto exchange platform in May. This is set to be a game-changer, as Lanistar will be the first payment solution to offer customers the ability to buy and sell digital currencies directly from its app.

This will make Lanistar’s mobile payment solution the first of its kind to offer such a service, positioning the fintech firm at the forefront of the industry. Additionally, when the send/receive functionality is enabled, users can conveniently and seamlessly use their crypto to buy goods and services through the app, providing an unparalleled user experience.

Lanistar’s cryptocurrency integration will be live in Brazil first before expanding to other countries in 2024. Having successfully established itself in Latin America, Lanistar is now gearing up for its highly anticipated UK launch.

New Leadership Team

The products and services are not the only things that have changed at Lanistar. Experienced finance and compliance champion Ed Blankson has recently joined the Lanistar family to help solidify the company’s position.

This comes after the appointment of Jeremy Baber in 2022, also a highly experienced figure in the industry who has helped refine the Lanistar product ahead of its launch.

Commenting recently on Ed Blankson’s appointment, Jeremy Baber said: “We are delighted to announce the onboarding of Ed Blankson, a senior finance leader with strong industry expertise both in finance and legal-risk compliance, who has joined to drive controllership and help solidify our position in the market.’’

Lanistar’s success as a fintech company is a testament to the power of innovation and technology in the financial industry. With its innovative approach to payments and its focus on customer convenience, Lanistar has disrupted the traditional banking sector and emerged as a leader in the virtual card space. As the fintech industry continues to evolve, it is companies like Lanistar that are driving innovation and reshaping the financial landscape for the better. Looking at Lanistar’s expansion plans and growth projection for the year, the fintech aims to target one million customers by June and more than five million by the end of 2023.

Sponsored