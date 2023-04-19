If you like to sing La Siesta Evangelical Church Choir would love to meet you

By Anna Ellis • 19 April 2023 • 14:01
La Siesta Evangelical Church Choir are looking for new members to join its smallish group of singers.
The choir get together every Wednesday afternoon at 3:00.PM.
Don’t worry if you haven’t sung in a choir before – as long as you love singing, you are welcome!
The group sing at the Church’s 11.15.AM services, accompanying the congregation.
If you would like more information or are interested in joining, call the Choir Master, Bob Wilson, on (+34) 603 29 05 53.
La Siesta Evangelical Church, is located at Calle Granados in El Chaparral.
For more information about the church, head to the Facebook page, or CLICK HERE to visit the website.
La Siesta Evangelical Church is an ecumenical English-speaking congregation of international Protestants. Our Church is a proud member of the Iglesia Evangelica Espanola (IEE).
