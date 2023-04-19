Electric version of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Grenadier will go to Austria

By Linda Hall • 19 April 2023 • 17:38

INEOS GRENADIER: Electric version will be built in Austria Photo credit: Flickr/Mario AP

INEOS, the company founded and run by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will build an electric version of its new Grenadier off-road vehicle.

Despite Ratcliffe’s staunch backing for Brexit, the latest version of the his 4×4 will be produced in Austria, using car parts from the Canadian manufacturer Magna.

With production due to begin in 2026, the UK has once again missed out on building a second Ineos vehicle after Ratcliffe chose a French factory for the original Grenadier.

Ratcliffe, who transformed Ineos into one of the UK’s biggest private companies by taking over chemicals businesses, has since launched unrelated projects which, together with the Grenadier, range from clothing to sports clubs.

These include the Nice football team in France, the Ineos Britannia sailing team as well as the former Team Sky cycling team, since renamed the Ineos Grenadiers. He has also put in a bid for Manchester United.

With a personal wealth which the Sunday Times Rich List put at £6 billion (€6.8 billion), Ratcliffe lives Monaco for tax purposes.

He named the Grenadier after his favourite London pub, which he later bought, but despite the vehicle’s ostensible Britishness, the first version was built in Hambach in eastern France.

This came as a disappointment for Bridgend in south Wales where Ratcliffe had originally planned to build the Grenadier following the closure of the Ford engine plant.