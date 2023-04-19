Explosion at Cork medical device plant injures two

By Julia Cameron • 19 April 2023 • 10:27

Explosion at medical device plant in Cork, Ireland injures two. Credit:ShepherdMedia/Pixabay.com

A small explosion occurred at a medical device plant in Cork on Tuesday afternoon.

As a result of the explosion, two men were taken to hospital with suspected titanium burns. One of the two men is in a serious condition.

The accident happened at Srryker’s Anngrove Plant at the IDA Business Park in Carrigtwohill.

The plant was shut down while it is under investigation by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) and while the exact nature of the accident is not known it is thought to have occurred while a person was working on the roof area.

The alarm was raised just after 1 pm on Tuesday and the emergency services, including the Cork Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service, responded to an emergency call out.

A spokesman for the County Fire Service said it was reported that only one man had suffered from burns while working on equipment which was located on the roof and that the fire was out.

However, in a later statement, Stryker said that in fact two men had been injured and the incident was managed by the company’s emergency response team with support from local emergency services. They confirmed, “Two people were taken to hospital and all others were safely evacuated from the facility.”

They went on to say:

“We’re committed to a safe and healthy work environment at all of our facilities. We’re working closely with the authorities to investigate the incident.”