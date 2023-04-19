His Majesty King Charles III to be remembered in a mass on Friday, May 5

By Anna Ellis • 19 April 2023 • 10:25
His Royal Highness King Charles III to be remembered in a mass on Friday, May 5. Image: Ann Yuni / Shutterstock.com
The mass, in English, is to pray for His Majesty the King in preparation for His Majesty’s Coronation together with prayers for Her Majesty, the Queen Consort.
Everyone is welcome.
For more information head to Facebook @anglicantorrevieja or call (+34) 693 932 438
“The Coronation of King Charles III is a time of great rejoicing and celebration,” said Father Richard A. Seabrook. “Our church will commemorate this historical and spiritual event on three days over the Coronation weekend.”
“This is why we come together before the Coronation to pray for the King and Queen and also so that we may be prepared spiritually for the day of the Coronation.”
