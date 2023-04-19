Kate Bush could get top music award

By Julia Cameron • 19 April 2023 • 8:44

Kate Bush could get top music prize. Credit: Wikipedia Creative Commons

Kate Bush could win an award for the song Running Up That Hill.

The 1985 hit is now 38 years old, but its popularity has been revived by its use in the Netflix show Stanger Things and could now lead to an award.

The song is Kate’s first top-ten hit in the US and here in the UK, it held the number-one spot after users of TIKTOK brought the song to prominence.

Running Up That Hill has now been shortlisted for the “most performed song” at the prestigious Ivor Novello Awards which are focused on outstanding writing and composition.

Others who have been shortlisted include Harry Styles with As It Was, Glass Animals with Heatwave and Ed Sheeran with Bad Habits and Shivers.

The “most played” award is to recognise the song that is played most often on radio, TV, at concerts and on DJ sets. For the first time ever the song that won last year, Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits has been nominated again this year.

Kate Bush is no stranger to Ivor Novello Awards. She has won twice. The first time was in the Best Lyric category for the Man With The Child In His Eyes which she won in 1979.

Her second Ivor Novello Award was for Best Song in 1987 with Don’t Give Up, a duet she sang with Peter Gabriel.

Harry Styles has also been nominated for Best Song Musically and Lyrically with As It Was and also Songwriter of the Year with his co-writer Kid Harpoon (Thomas Hull