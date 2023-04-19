By Julia Cameron • 19 April 2023 • 9:57

Knife Fight close to East London Tube Station terrifies residents: Credit: ShepherdMedia/Pixabay.com

The fight occurred at around 5.10 pm on Monday night outside the Woodford Underground Station.

Police and armed officers attended the scene when they were called “to reports of a fight involving weapons including knives.”

One resident was parked at the scene waiting to pick up his daughter from a hospital appointment. He said writing on Twitter, “The youths involved had been riding hire bikes, then they throw them to the ground hitting my car as they pull huge knives.”

He went on to say that one of his children was “traumatised” and that his wife and other children had to take an alternative route home.

He also described the incident as “scary stuff.”

Another resident says he arrived at the station as eight police cars turned up and that “the aftermath looked a mess.”

The police confirmed that they were called to reports of a fight which involved knives and said that three men had been arrested.

Redbridge MPS wrote on their Twitter feed that “at this time no injured people have been identified. Three males -no further details – were arrested on suspicion of affray: they remain in custody. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”