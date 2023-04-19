Making of a Meme: How Dog Meme Coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Dogetti will impact the future of crypto

By Guest Writer • 19 April 2023 • 10:30

With Bitcoin (BTC) taking a fall from grace, viral internet meme coins are taking over the crypto market. What does this mean for the future of the crypto world? How can Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogetti (DETI) prove themselves to be a positive influence in crypto spaces?

Old Dogecoin New Tricks

Anyone who’s anyone knows the origins of Dogecoin and how it stemmed from a viral meme of a Shiba Inu breed dog. The dog appears to be giving a side eye of concern to the camera whilst surrounded by an array of sarcastic comments and phrases in broken English like “so scared” and “much concern”. The relatability of the meme is why it became so popular, the humour in the late naughties could be described as very reactive, reaction memes were in full use when Facebook and Twitter first began blowing up.

Dogecoin has remained popular since its launch in 2013 and over a decade later there are still celebrities endorsing the coin. Snoop Dogg and Elon Musk have expressed their interest in Dogecoin since around 2021, causing it to blow up. However, is Elon now tarnishing the Dogecoin name? The month of April has been a volatile month for Dogecoin, the value has fluctuated wildly due to Elon’s actions over the past few weeks.

First Elon made the official Twitter accounts icon the ever-so-popular Dogecoin Shiba Inu, causing the market value to skyrocket suddenly. However, it was short-lived, as once he removed the Shiba Inu icon from the official Twitter account the value dwindled by over 7%. Elon hasn’t stopped there, and is still using Dogecoin for his antics, and has recently gone viral for saying that he will provide 1 million $DOGE to someone who can prove that he owned an emerald mine. DOGE has jumped by 6% since Elon made the offer.

Shiba the Metaverse: Coming soon to a Blockchain near you

The Shiba Inu token, another coin based on the viral meme, is often thought of as Dogecoin’s younger sibling. Shiba Inu is all about NFT collections and investing time in the metaverse. Shiba Inu is also about the mass production of tokens, the coin was designed to be abundant. There are currently an extortionate 1 quadrillion Shiba Inu tokens in circulation today.

The pride and joy of the Shiba Inu network are the Shiboshis. Unique NFTs have their very own distinct features, backgrounds, and personalities. There are over 10,000 Shiboshi currently recorded on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.

Anticipations are high for the upcoming Shib: The Metaverse interactive space. Developers say it is likely to launch at the end of 2023. However, the project will not be complete. Developers express that the project will be a continuous development that will be constantly updated. The Metaverse will feature over 100,000 virtual plots of land that can be used to generate a passive income within the game.

Metaverse usage has become a billion-dollar industry over the years as it is becoming increasingly popular. Decentralised spaces have opened up a world to have true ownership within these spaces. Unlike platforms such as Roblox and Minecraft, any purchased goods are backed up on the blockchain.

Don’t mess with Dogetti

Dogetti is also trying to find its way into the Metaverse space and capitalise on this billion-dollar market. Much like Shiba Inu, Dogetti has its very own digital doggy NFT range. These virtual canine companions can be purchased, sold and traded for $DETI as well as fiat and other cryptocurrencies. Developers state that shortly, NFT holders will be able to reproduce more NFTs, creating a sturdy income stream for potential investors.

The Dogetti Family, run by Don Eloni Dogetti and his group of goons, aren’t the mean mafioso men that they seem to be. They are quite generous people. This is why they have delegated two per cent of all transactions into a charity wallet, and have even given the investors the freedom to decide which charities will receive the funds. What’s not to love? Charity and Community are the Dogetti dream. Another two per cent will also go back to the community. Those who stake tokens will receive extra funds for simply keeping tokens in their account.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

