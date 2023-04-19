Migas for the Win: Unicaja beats Obradoiro in basketball after Torrox treat

By Betty Henderson • 19 April 2023 • 16:30

Torrox’s traditional ‘migas’ fuelled basketballers and fans. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torrox (via Facebook)

IT was a lucky day for the Málaga-based basketball team, Unicaja, as they won against Obradoiro in Torrox on Saturday, April 15 with a score of 99-89.

The basketball game was dedicated to Torrox as part of the ‘Our Province Plays’ campaign,with the town having the honour of hosting the match.

But what made this game truly special was the delicious traditional Torrox rice dish, ‘migas’, which proved to be the lucky charm for Unicaja’s win over Obradoiro with a score of 99-89. The Málaga team now sits fifth in the national league, while Obradoiro is tenth.

Over 2,000 fans were treated to the savoury and hearty dish that has been a staple in Torrox for centuries. The fans were served from 2pm onwards at the town’s Martin Carpena stadium, and it was evident that the energy and excitement of the fans were fuelled by the delicious dish.

The basketball game was one of the most important games of the season for Unicaja, and they were determined to win it. The team’s victory was undoubtedly due to the lucky charm of the ‘migas’ and the enthusiasm and support of the fans. The stadium was packed with over 10,000 people, and more than 200 children from Torrox were among the fans who were invited to the game for free.

Before the match, the Coros y Danzas de Lidia y Lucia dance school also performed traditional dances in the Fan Zone. The dances were a perfect accompaniment to the delicious ‘migas’ and provided a taste of the rich cultural heritage of Torrox. Children got to enjoy sports workshops, while fans shopped for sports merchandise.

During the game, the scoreboards and screens showcased the town of Torrox’s top quality sports facilities. The town has been promoting sports tourism, and this game was an excellent opportunity to showcase their efforts.

The town’s mayor, Oscar Medina, was also interviewed, emphasising the importance of promoting the town and its basketball fanbase, particularly to attract local and sports tourism during the upcoming summer season.

The match was a memorable experience for all at the stadium and a reminder of the power of delicious food.