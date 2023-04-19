By Julia Cameron • 19 April 2023 • 11:55

National Policeman killed in shooting in Burgos, Spain. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

A National policeman aged 48 has been killed in a shooting in the early hours of this morning.

The shooting happened at a petrol station which is located at the entrance to the town of Villagonzalo Pedernales in Burgos.

According to reports, the policeman was not part of the Burgos police station and in fact was not on duty at all. He was in the process of being investigated and had come from Galicia. The Civil Guard was informed he would be passing through Burgos and they went to the garage to investigate.

When the police officers stopped him, he apparently began the shootout which unfortunately ended in his death.

The policeman who came from Ferrol worked at the Lonzas police station in La Coruña and had been investigated by internal affairs for “common crime.” He was apparently part of an investigation into a drug trafficking case

He was on psychological leave and his official gun had been taken away from him. But it is said that while attending an administrative procedure at the police station in La Coruña he had stolen a colleague’s weapon from a locker.

When the theft was discovered, police began their search for the agent who had fled in a car. Civil Guard and National Police did their best to intercept him, but he used his gun to fire shots at the police vehicles.

He then stopped at the petrol station and began to shoot at officers again.

Although police vehicles were damaged by bullets, no other police officer was injured during the incident.