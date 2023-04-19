Rare batch of beer to be auctioned in the UK

By Julia Cameron • 19 April 2023 • 12:38

Rare batch of beer to be auctioned. Credit Wikipedia Commons

The beer, which is 86 years old is to be auctioned for charity.

The rare batch was originally made for the coronation of Edward VIII, but as he wasn’t crowned the beer was put into storage.

Edward VIII abdicated in 1937 because he wanted to marry divorcee Wallis Simpson and instead of Edward attending the coronation his brother George VI was crowned instead.

The batch of ale which was brewed using barley and English hops was left in the cellars of one of the Green King pubs and breweries in Suffolk. It was rediscovered during renovation work in the cellars when a bricked-off area was exposed.

Now the pub chain has decided to auction off the crates of beer before HM King Charles’ coronation on May 6. The proceeds of the auction will go to the Prince’s Trust which is a charity set up by Charles in 1976 when he was the Prince of Wales.

The trust helps children from disadvantaged areas to develop essential life skills.

Professor, Kate Williams, a royal historian and author will be working with Greene King in the auction process. She said:

“It is absolutely fascinating that these beers have been lying in the cellar for 86 years, having originally been brewed to celebrate the coronation of Edward VIII.”

“We know that when Edward succeeded his father as King in January 1936, there was already doubt in his mind that he wanted to proceed due to his relationship with Wallis Simpson.”

“At the time, members of the royal family weren’t permitted to marry divorcees, and this clearly weighed on his mind.”

“The elaborate coronation preparations took over a year to arrange, but by the time the event came around he had already abdicated, leaving the ceremony, and these celebratory beers, redundant.”