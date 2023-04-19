Ready for takeoff: Aguacate Model Airshow to return to Vélez-Málaga

By Betty Henderson • 19 April 2023 • 18:30

Participants enjoyed a scenic runway at the Festival Andes Jets de Chile ahead of the Aguacate Model Airshow

Aviation enthusiasts from all over the world recently descended upon the charming city of Vélez-Málaga for a four-day extravaganza that celebrated all things planes ahead of the Aguacate Model Airshow.

The Festival Andes Jets de Chile, which took place from Thursday, April 13 until Sunday, April 16, was a unique event that brought together plane lovers from all walks of life.

The event was the perfect prelude to the Aguacate Model Airshow which will return to fill Vélez Málaga’s skies from Friday, April 21.

While most people might expect small model aeroplanes, this festival will feature models over three metres long which can hit flight speeds of up to 300 kilometres per hour! The festival will showcase the best of the best when it comes to aeromodelling.

Elite aeromodellers from across Spain, Portugal, the UK, and France, will gather at the La Axarquía-Leoni Benabu airfield to show off their unique creations and feats of engineering. The enthusiasts will be more than happy to share their passion with the public and talk about the intricate details that went into building each model.

Aerobatic flight teams, including the Alfa Team and the Patrulla Amanecer, will also wow the crowds with their incredible performances. The event will be a great opportunity to discover the future stars of aeromodelling, including Ángel Gómez, the current aeromodelling world champion, who will be in attendance to showcase his incredible skills.

One of the highlights of the festival will be the Vampir Fliers’ static display, a semi-aerobatic flying team that raises funds for Asafilap, the Andalusian Association of Cleft Lip and Palate. Visitors will have the chance to marvel at the team’s unique aircraft and learn more about their charitable work.

The festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for all those who attend. It will be an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, learn about the latest trends in aeromodelling, and appreciate the beauty of planes in all their forms. The event is set to showcase the passion, dedication, and creativity of the aeromodelling community.