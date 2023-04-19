Springing into action: Malaga bed shop’s generous donation to local shelter

By Betty Henderson • 19 April 2023 • 17:30

Curro López from a local shelter receives the kind donation from MiColchón ahead of their opening to the public. Photo credit: Ángel Sánchez (via email)

A NEW Málaga shelter for vulnerable mums and kids received a generous donation from a local bed business as they prepare to open.

Thanks to MiColchón and their kind donation, the Asociación Lagunillas Cruz Verde can now offer its service users a comfortable place to lay their heads.

The Asociación Lagunillas Cruz Verde has received a delivery of bunk beds, mattresses, and pillows to help prepare for the opening of their new shelter, and provide those in need with a comfortable place to sleep.

The Asociación Lagunillas Cruz Verde has been an important resource for over a thousand families in the last year, particularly those struggling with economic hardship. With the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbating financial difficulties for many, the new shelter will provide a place for mothers and children to find respite and support.

On Friday, April 14, representatives from MiColchón arrived at the shelter to make their donation. The charity, run by Curro López, has been committed to improving the lives of Malaga residents since it was created. With this recent donation, they are helping to ensure that vulnerable families have a better chance of improving their circumstances.

The shelter, located in the Soliva neighbourhood of Málaga, is scheduled to open before the summer months. It will be a place for mums with kids who are experiencing financial difficulty and are without a safe place to stay. The new facility will provide the families with the necessities of life, including a bed to sleep in, access to food, and supportive services.

MiColchón is committed to giving back to the community, and this donation is just one of the many ways they’re doing it.

The Asociación Lagunillas Cruz Verde is excited to see the new shelter come to fruition, and with the support of MiColchón, they are closer than ever to achieving their goals. With the donation of these beds and mattresses, they will be able to ensure that the people they serve have a safe and comfortable place to sleep at night.