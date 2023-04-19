Swedish sensations: Mando Diao to rock Torre del Mar’s Weekend Beach Festival

By Betty Henderson • 19 April 2023 • 14:30

Thousands of music fans will head to Torre del Mar for the town's international music festival, Weekend Beach Festival

THE Swedish rock band, MANDO DIAO will headline the closing event at this July’s Weekend Beach Festival in Torre del Mar.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, April 19, adding the rock performers to a high profile line-up in the popular festival founded in 2014.

The festival will feature an incredible array of 26 artists, including international stars such as Maluma, Editors, Carl Craig, Dellafuente, Fangoria, Sidecars, and many more.

Mando Diao is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their latest album and is expected to give one of their powerful live performances at the festival. The band has a reputation for delivering energetic performances and captivating their audience. This appearance is set to be no different, with the festival being one of the most popular events of the summer.

The festival will also feature more female artists than previous years, including Sofía Gabbana and FLACA. The Sunrise Stage, the festival’s electronic music hub, will feature Arodes, Denis Ferrer, Karretero, and Korolova, among others. Organisers are aiming for a diverse atmosphere that highlights the talents of various artists from different backgrounds and music genres.

The Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar will take place on one of the most beautiful and environmentally-friendly beaches in Málaga province. It promises to be a memorable event that showcases the best of music, culture, and diversity.

More information about the line-up will be released on Monday, April 24. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of further artists, as the festival’s line-up continues to grow in stature and popularity. The anticipation for the festival is building, and it is set to be one of the biggest events of the summer in Spain.

The festival’s unique setting on the beach, combined with a relaxed atmosphere and warm Mediterranean weather, makes it a popular destination for music lovers from all over Europe.

The event has also received recognition for its commitment to sustainability and environmental awareness, implementing various initiatives to reduce waste and carbon emissions.