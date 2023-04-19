The Meme Coin Trifecta: Predicting the future of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and Hot Newcomer Big Eyes Coin

By Guest Writer • 19 April 2023 • 11:30

Meme coins have taken the crypto world by storm in recent years, with many investors turning to these fun and often quirky tokens for potentially massive returns. In 2021, we saw the rise of meme coins such as Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, which both saw incredible gains during the bull run. However, as the market took a turn for the worse, many investors were left wondering whether these coins would be able to bounce back.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at three meme coins that are making waves in the crypto world: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and the latest player in the game, Big Eyes Coin (BIG). We’ll explore the potential of each coin and make some price predictions for SHIB following a bear market of building their project.

SHIB’s moment to shine: The potential impact of Shibarium Layer 2 and Price Predictions

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke based on the popular dog breed of the same name. However, despite its humble beginnings, SHIB has become a serious player in the crypto world. The coin has a passionate community of investors, who are committed to seeing the coin succeed.

Since the bear market kicked in at the end of 2021, the Shiba Inu team has been working hard and giving consistent updates to improve the coin. One of the most exciting developments is the upcoming Shibarium Layer 2 update, which aims to make the SHIB ecosystem even more efficient and user-friendly. This could lead to a large increase in price once the bull market kicks back in.

According to analysts, the minimum SHIB price is predicted to trade at about $0.0000367 by 2025. This would provide a ROI of more than 200% at the current price for SHIB!

Dogecoin: The Meme Coin that started it all

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the original meme coin, created in 2013 as a joke by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. However, like SHIB, DOGE has become a serious player in the crypto world. One of the advantages of DOGE is that it has a larger user base than many other meme coins, which gives it greater stability.

Investing in both SHIB and DOGE can be a wise move, as both coins have their own unique advantages. DOGE has a more established community, while SHIB has the potential for higher returns. Ultimately, it’s up to investors to decide which coin is right for them.

Saving the World One Coin at a Time: The Charitable Vision of Big Eyes

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the exciting new DeFi meme token that is not only fun and easy to use but also has a noble cause – saving the oceans of the world.

With a presale that reached an impressive milestone of over $34 million, Big Eyes Coin is making waves in the cryptocurrency world. It’s not hard to see why! This token is on a mission to shift wealth into the DeFi space and make a real difference in the world. And with the success of meme coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Big Eyes Coin is heading right in that direction with its rapid growth rate, and it may even dethrone DOGE in the near future.

But that’s not all! Big Eyes Coin has another trick up its sleeve – promo code ‘END300’. By using this code, you can get a whopping 300% bonus each time you buy Big Eyes Coin during the presale, but don’t wait too long as the presale ends on June 3rd.

Final Thoughts

In 2021, we saw meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin skyrocket in price, leading to significant returns for early investors. The rise of meme coins has also created a sense of community and social utility. People can now band together and support a cause using meme coins.

With projects like Big Eyes Coin, investors not only have the opportunity to make money but also contribute to a good cause. As the crypto world continues to evolve, meme coins like Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin are proving that they have the staying power to be contenders.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido