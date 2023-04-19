By Julia Cameron • 19 April 2023 • 7:44

Top Ultrarunner disqualified for cheating in UK race. Credit: Bru-nO/Pixabay.com

The ultrarunner was taking part in the Manchester to Liverpool 50-mile race.

Scottish ultrarunner, Joasia Zakrzewski has been disqualified from the race because it is thought that for 2.5 miles she travelled by car.

Zakrzewski, 47 from Dumfries was tracked on GPX mapping data which showed she had covered a mile of the race in just one minute and 40 seconds.

She has represented Team Scotland and set a number of records.

The director of the GB Ultras race, Wayne Drinkwater said that after the race he was informed that a runner had gained an “unsporting, competitive advantage during a section of the event.”

He said, “The issue has been investigated and having received data from our race tracking system, GPX data, statements provided from our event forum, other competitors, and the participant herself, we can confirm that the runner has now been disqualified from the event having taken vehicle transport during part of the route.”

“The matter is now with the TRA, UK Athletics as the regulatory bodies.

The third-place position has now been awarded to Mel Sykes.

A running friend of Ms Zacrzewski, Adrian Stott, said he had spoken to her since the event and that she arrived the night before the race after travelling 48 hours from Australia. He went on to say:

“The race didn’t go to plan. She was feeling sick and tired on the race and wanted to drop out. She has cooperated fully with the race organisers’ investigations, giving them a full account of what happened.”

She genuinely feels sorry for any upset caused.”