By Anna Ellis • 19 April 2023 • 10:32
Torrevieja's La Siesta Church joins in the King's Coronation celebrations. Image: Traceyaphotos2 / Shutterstock.com
Father Seabrook is organising a big Bring and Share Afternoon Tea.
Expect to enjoy a Best Crown Competition, a Victoria Sandwich Competition and a Coronation Quiz, all washed down with a cava toast to Their Majesties.
Everyone is invited to this but please contact Sue Brassington (councillorlosbalcones@gmail.com) if you would like to come and join in the fun.
The Coronation Celebration begins at 4:00.PM and will take place outside La Siesta Church on Calle Granados, Torrevieja.
Father Seabrook commented on the death of her late Majesty the Queen last September which showed how important the Monarch is for us and now we anticipate with joy the Coronation and the sense of coming together in celebration this brings.
“I do hope those who would like to celebrate the Coronation will join us. Everyone is welcome. God save The King!” Father Seabrook said.
Further information can be found on the Church’s Facebook page @anglicantorrevieja.
For more information email frras@c-of-e-torrevieja.com or call (+ 34) 693 932 438.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
