UK inflation rate in March has remained in disappointing double figures

By Linda Hall • 19 April 2023 • 15:00

MARCH INFLATION: In double figures owing to food and drink prices Photo credit: Pexels/Gustav Fring

INFLATION in the UK fell less than was hoped, hampered by food and drink prices which rocketed by 19.1 per cent.

The annual rate measured by the consumer price index (CPI) dipped to 10.1 per cent in March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, continuing its downward path after February’s 10.4 per cent.

Economists had expected a fall to 9.8 per cent but instead inflation has remained in double figures as food and drink prices rose at the fastest annual rate since 1977.

Britain was the only country in western Europe with double-digit inflation in March, compared with an average of 6.9 per cent in the euro zone and 5 per cent in the United States.

It looks as though the Bank of England will again raise the interest rate with financial markets now betting on a 97 per chance that the Bank will increase the base rate by a quarter of one percentage point to 4.5 per cent on May 11. There were indications, insiders said, that this could hit 5 per cent by the autumn.

Referring to the March figures, Grant Fitzner, the chief economist at the ONS, said the principal drivers of the reduction were motor fuel prices and heating oil costs.

“Both fell after sharp rises at the same time last year. Clothing, furniture and household goods prices increased, but more slowly than a year ago. However, these were partially offset by the cost of food, which is still climbing steeply, with bread and cereal prices at a record high.”