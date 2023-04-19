UPDATE seven arrests made over British man in Poland who died drinking shots

By Julia Cameron • 19 April 2023 • 15:40

British man dead named who died after drinking shots in Poland. Credit: British man dead named who died after drinking shots in Poland: Credit: Sorbis/Shutterstock.com

The British man who died after being lured into drinking 22 shots in a Polish nightclub has now been named.

Mark Cocks, 36 died of alcohol poisoning after downing 22 shots in the Wild Night club in Krakow, Poland. He was plied with the shots by staff members as part of a scam to get customers drunk and then rob them.

According to the Daily Mail, seven people have been arrested over the death of Mr Cox who was visiting the country on holiday at the time of the incident in 2017.

Mark Cocks was a Leeds United fan who lived in Loftus, Teeside, North Yorkshire. After drinking the shots Mark collapsed onto the floor and was unconscious. While lying on the floor, he was robbed of around 2,200 Polish zloty, equal to £420 in cash. They then emptied his bank account.

His sister, Samantha, said that they had been trying to get justice for Mark’s death since 2017, almost six years. She told The Sun the family had been told nobody was being held accountable for her brother’s death, despite the seven arrests. She said they felt “forgotten about” as they had not been kept updated by Polish police.

When Mark entered the bar with a friend he refused any alcoholic drinks but was coerced into drinking the shots by staff members which then led to there being a lethal amount of alcohol in his body which caused his death.

His sister went on to say she had put a review on the club’s website page which read “My brother’s death in this vile establishment needs to be made aware of.”