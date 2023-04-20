22-year-old girl dies after falling while climbing in Alora municipality of El Chorro, Malaga

By Chris King • 20 April 2023 • 18:00

Image of a Guardia Civil helicopter. Credit: David Acosta Allely/Shutterstock.com

A young woman died in the Alora municipality of El Chorro, Malaga, after falling from around 30 metres while climbing the Arab Stairs.

As reported by Emergencias 112 Andalucia, a 22-year-old girl died this morning, Thursday, April 20, after suffering a fall. The deceased was climbing a rock face in El Chorro, in the municipality of Álora in Malaga at the time of the incident.

At around 11:30am, the 112 switchboards received several calls from members of the public informing their operators of an accident that had occurred on the Arab Stairs in the Swiss sector of El Chorro. The girl apparently fell from a height of at least 30 metres, hitting her head on impact.

The coordinating room immediately deployed the Guardia Civil which in turn dispatched its Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM). An ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre was also sent, along with members of the Provincial Firefighters Consortium.

On arrival at the location, the health services personnel verified that there was nothing they could do to assist the girl and she was pronounced dead at the scene. The relevant judicial protocol was subsequently initiated by the Guardia Civil to clarify the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death.