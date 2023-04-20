Barcelona football legend dies at 82 

By Imran Khan • 20 April 2023 • 18:55

Barcelona football legend Josep Maria Fusté dies at 82 Image: @FCBarcelona Twitter.com

Josep Maria Fusté died at the age of 82 as Barcelona FC leads tributes.

Barcelona legend Josep Maria Fusté has died at 82, as confirmed by Futbol Club Barcelona, on Thursday, April 20.

In a statement posted by Barça on Twitter, they said, “Josep Maria Fuste, one of Barça´s players in the 1960s (1962-72), a stage in which he played 406 games and scored 117 goals, dies”.

“Barcelona fans will never forget you. Rest in peace”, the statement added.

Josep Maria Fusté, who made 406 appearances and scored 117 goals while starring for Barça from 1962 to 1972, has passed away. Barça fans everywhere will always remember you. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/orSmpy4NLp — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 20, 2023

During the years that he played at Barça, he won three Copa del Rey winner’s medals and also became to be famously known as “the Linyola hare”, which was a reference to his place of birth and his “lightning speed”.

According to the Barça FC website, he joined the first team in 1962 after playing in the Club’s youth teams.

Fusté then spent two more years on loan at Osasuna.

As per Barça, he became”a motor of the Barça team of the sixties, with his wonderful ball skills”.

Fusté is also described by Barça as a player who was so important to the team “that when he played well – Barça played well”.

The club also paid tribute to him at Camp Nou on August 30, 1972.

After he retired, Fusté became the head of the ex-players organisation, la Agrupación de Veteranos, until 1989 and since 2010 was a consultant to the Club board.