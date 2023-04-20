By Imran Khan • 20 April 2023 • 15:21

Beautiful European town to slap fines worth €275 on tourists for taking a selfie Image: Olena Znak Shutterstock.com

Local authorities in the European town of Portofino, Italy, have introduced no-waiting zones in popular tourist spots and will issue fines for taking a selfie.

The European town of Portofino, located on the Italian Riviera, attracts a huge number of tourists each year, who come to explore its pastel-colored houses, boutiques, and seafood.

But now after the introduction of no-waiting zones in popular tourist spots, the authorities are aiming to stop visitors from “lingering for too long” in these areas, as per the Mirror.

People caught taking a selfie in some of these spots could face a fine of up to €275 euros.

According to Matteo Viacava, Mayor of Portofino, “Selfie-takers had been causing anarchic chaos, including massive traffic jams and blocked streets.”

The rule was introduced in the town during the Easter weekend and is expected to remain until October 2023, when the holiday season ends.

As per officials, the ban is also lifted every day after 6 pm.

Aside from Portofino, bans on selfies have also been implemented across the railway network in Japan, where it is forbidden.

Taking a selfie in parts of the Tower of London, in the UK is also banned, due to security reasons.

Even in Spain selfies are banned in Pamplona during the annual Running of the Bulls event.

People in Pamplona can be fined €3,000 during the event, as the rule is designed to protect them from being hit by the bulls.