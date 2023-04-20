By Chris King • 20 April 2023 • 22:30

Image of actor Alec Baldwin. Image: Vahan-Stepanyan/ Shutterstock.com

Charges of involuntary manslaughter against Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin have been dropped by prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

It was revealed this afternoon, Thursday, April 20, that the criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter against Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin have been dropped. The charges relate to the fatal shooting in October 2021 of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of ‘Rust’ in New Mexico.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident”, commented Baldwin’s lawyers, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, in a statement, as reported by Sky News.

Along with the film’s producers, the 65-year-old star had been facing five civil cases brought by prosecutors in Santa Fe. Today’s news that the prosecutors had dropped the charges without prejudice broke just two weeks before court proceedings were set to begin.

However, they have not dropped similar charges faced by the set’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. She was responsible for handling the weapons used on the set at the Bonanza Creek ranch in Santa Fe. Both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty.

Filming of ‘Rust’ is due to begin again tomorrow, Friday 21, at a new location at the Yellowstone ranch in Montana. Baldwin will be joined on set by Joel Souza, the film’s director who was also injured in the shooting