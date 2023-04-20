By Max Greenhalgh • 20 April 2023 • 13:40

British man charged with murder following road rage attack on the Costa del Sol Image: Julian Prizont Cado Shutterstock.com

British man charged with murdering a Spanish man on the Costa del Sol after road rage incident.

A 23-year-old man has been extradited to Spain from the UK and charged with the murder of a teenager on the Costa del Sol.

Lewis Harry Briggs is accused of stabbing Ulrich Perez in the heart on November 18 on a zebra crossing in Diana Park between the resorts of Marbella and Estepona.

The alleged attack took place after Briggs was told by Perez, he was driving too fast and should slow down.

Briggs is also accused of stealing license plates from an Audi S8 hours after the attack and attaching them to his rental car to cover his tracks.

After a 5-week manhunt, Briggs was held on the outskirts of Leeds in December 2020 and eventually extradited to face the charges.

Briggs was 21 at the time of the attack and living with his family in Marbella.

According to court documents: “After a struggle with the victim, with the intention of ending his life, we allege the accused kicked him in the chest and stabbed him in the chest before fleeing.”

“As a result of the brutal aggression the victim died from an injury caused by a single stab wound to the chest which penetrated his heart and caused massive external haemorrhaging according to the autopsy.”

Prosecutors in Spain are seeking a 14-year jail sentence for murder and an additional 2 years for fraud over the use of the stolen license plates. If found guilty, Briggs will also face paying his victim’s parents more than £500,000 compensation.