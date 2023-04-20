British man involved in Mijas restaurant tragedy has been released by police

By John Ensor • 20 April 2023 • 11:45

British man arrested after Mijas restaurant tragedy has been released. Credit Guardia Civil

FOLLOWING the fatal assault on a doorman at the La Cala de Mijas restaurant, Olivia’s , a suspect has been released.

A 32-year-old man said to be English origin, was arrested for allegedly punching a doorman, José Rafael Pisani Pardo, in the face, rendering him unconscious which ultimately caused his death just hours later in hospital, according to a report in Spanish newspaper Sur.

A decision was reached in Fuengirola’s Court of Instruction number 2 to release the suspect whilst investigations continue.

It appears that Sr. Pisani knew the suspect as a regular customer of the restaurant and that both the suspect and the victim had worked as personal trainers.

The released man, who is known to have an address in Spain, will have to sign in at the court on a regular basis, and as a precaution, his UK passport has also been confiscated by the authorities.

Investigating officers are currently reviewing video footage taken from the security cameras at the restaurant as well as other evidence given by eyewitnesses of how the fight started.

The incident initially happened around 12.30 am on April 16 during a fight between fellow diners. Sr. Pisani stepped in to calm the situation but the suspect is believed to have retaliated and allegedly punched the doorman who was knocked out and fell backwards.

Sr. Pisani was transferred in a critical condition to the Regional Hospital, suffering from severe head trauma, where in the early hours of the morning he tragically died.